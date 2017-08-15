@healthyhandsomelife: Veganes Frühstück mit Haferbrei!
Frühstück - die wichtigste Mahlzeit des Tages. . . Und wieso starten wir eigentlich nicht mal genauso wie Xenia in den Tag? Auf Ihrem Instagram Account @healtyhandsomelife zeigt sie uns, wie man sich vegan ernährt und vor allem, wie unfassbar lecker ein veganes Frühstück mit Haferbrei sein kann!
Haferbrei mit Apfel, Banane, Beeren und Nüssen - also hätten wir die Möglichkeit ein Instagram-Bild zu probieren, würden wir es jetzt sofort tun! Der Channel @healtyhandsomelife widmet sich auch dem Mittag- und Abendessen, doch auch beim Frühstück stehen wir auf Alternativen, die Xenia auf Ihrem Account mit über 95.000 Abonnenten zeigt.
Über Instagram hinaus gibt es sogar auch noch einen YouTube Channel. Hier können wir das, was ihr auf den Fotos sehen könnt, auch noch einmal im Detail anschauen. Wie Xenia ihren Haferbrei perfektioniert? Hier könnt ihr es sehen.
All a good breakfast needs 🙌🏻 ✨Oatmeal 🍌 bananas 🍑 peaches 🍒 berries 🥜 nuts
Chocolate oatmeal with bananas, brazil nuts & raw cacao nibs ✌🏻💛 I haven't had chocolate oatmeal in a while now and it was sooo delicious! Tasted like chocolate pudding 😜🙌🏻 I am using raw cacao powder from @nu3_de and i just love their cacao nibs as well.
Would love to have my baked oatmeal at home now but today I have to eat during my lecture in university 😜 but that's never a problem because you can pack everything so easily!! I just cooked my oatmeal with bananas, walnuts, cinnamon, ground flaxseeds and cardamom this morning added some crushed brazil nuts and raspberries afterwards and there you go! Everything in a box and ready to start my day 💛✌🏻 I love to make breakfast my biggest meal of the day, because it's so important to fuel your body for the day and have a good & health start ☀️